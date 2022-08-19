JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday.

The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop.

“We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really it would be more convenient and safer for pedestrians and traffic if that signal was decommissioned,” said Public Services Director Wally Hansen.

Hansen said this is part of a larger initiative to update New Bridge Street from Johnson Boulevard to Warlick Street. This $2.6 million project will replace sewer, water and stormwater lines underneath the roadway, along with several other updates.