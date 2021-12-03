Jacksonville invites homeowners to enter Christmas decorating contest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you love decorating for Christmas and have those lights already up for the holidays, then you can enter Jacksonville’s annual home decorating contest.

The annual event is hosted by the City of Jacksonville Environmental and Appearance Advisory Committee (JEAAC) and has been making it a tradition for the past five years. It also happens on Halloween as well.

“The more the merrier. We’d like a wide range, of residential customers to you know, submit their recommendations for the contest. And I think it’s becoming more and more popular” said Assistant Public Services Director Kerry Terrell.

The committee invites you to nominate a festively decorated house for Halloween or Christmas Holiday Home Decorating Contest from now until Dec. 15th. Residents can submit pictures of their festive displays to win a commemorative award and recognition during a city council meeting. All entries will be judged on the basis of theme, creativity, design, and participation.

You can click here to find more information about the official rules of this event.

