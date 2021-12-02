Jacksonville kicks off its Winterfest family fun festival

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville is kicking off the holidays this weekend the city with its annual Winterfest event.

It starts on Friday at 5 p.m. with an Artisan Market that will be at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex all weekend long. The family fun festival will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

That event features reindeer games, train rides, live music, food trucks and even photo opportunities with the man himself, Santa, so bring your camera.

“Everything is free, obviously, except for if you want to purchase any gifts or any food, that has a small fee. But everything that we do is has no cost to families. It’s kind of our way of saying thanks for supporting us throughout the year and all of our events and programs,” said City Wide Services Supervisor Nick Brauninger.

Brauninger reminds people to come early to get through the lines and find parking. Click here to learn more about this family event.