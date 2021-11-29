Jacksonville kicks off the first full day of Hanukkah

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday marks the first full day of Hanukkah, an ongoing celebration for people of the Jewish faith. During each night of the festival, people light candles on a Menorah for eight days and nights.

They also celebrate by eating fried foods and singing Hanukkah songs.

The celebration commemorates the rededication of the second temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. where Jewish people rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.

Here in the East, lieutenant commander and chaplain on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune explains the significance of this holiday.

“The idea of being proud to be Jewish. fits with this time of year, which is both in America, we can be publicly outwardly proud to be Jewish,” said Emily Rosenzweig, Lieutenant Commander, and Chaplin.

She also adds it’s a special time for the Jewish community on base to celebrate because those who are away from their families can celebrate with others of the same faith.