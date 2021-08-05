Jacksonville Mall celebrates community with Back to School campaign

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Jacksonville Mall is celebrating the upcoming academic year through prizes and promotions while partnering with local nonprofit, United Way of Onslow County, to set all students up for a successful school year.

Shopping just got more rewarding! From now through Sept. 6, for every $200 spent at J and across the PREIT portfolio, customers will receive a $25 gift card of their choice from a list of more than 30 merchants including AMC, Macy’s, Regal, Sephora, Yard House, Bath & Body Works and more. To participate, customers must upload pictures of their receipts at spendandscore.com by Sept. 30. Receipts from multiple transactions during the promotion dates will be accepted.

Spirited shoppers unite! While shopping for school supplies, gear, clothing, shoes, make-up and plenty of hand sanitizer, back-to-school shoppers are encouraged to share their school pride on Saturday, August 14 from noon-2 p.m., for a chance to win gift cards or other prizes from favorite retailers. Elementary through college students representing their school spirit with school colors, wearing team uniforms, sporting a school shirt or hat or even dressed as the school mascot will be selected at random for prizes.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Jacksonville Mall will also ring in the new school year by hosting DJ Twytch for a back to school dance party Saturday, August 14 from noon-2 p.m. Jacksonville Mall will be featuring top styles for the season on its social media channels showcasing on-trend looks to keep everyone fashionable and comfortable throughout the year. Shoppers should be sure to subscribe to find the latest trends.

“The start of this school year being particularly rewarding and Jacksonville Mall has what students need to feel good and be prepared for a fun and successful school year,” said Laura Smith, Marketing Coordinator for Jacksonville Mall. “We plan to make the return to the classroom as fun as possible — which starts with a great back-to-school shopping experience.”

Supporting our community never felt better! Jacksonville Mall and participating retailers have partnered with United Way of Onslow County throughout the month of August to collect and distribute backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Donation bins will be conveniently located WHERE for shoppers to place donated items. Suggested supplies for the drive include:

• Backpacks

• Lunchboxes

• Pens and pencils

• Highlighters

• Colored pencils, crayons and markers

• Glue sticks

• Folders

• Notebooks

• Loose leaf paper

“We are honored to work with United Way to ensure students in our community have the supplies they need for the academic year,” said Laura. “Providing the proper resources will allow students to start off the school year on the right foot.”

Those interested in Jacksonville Mall’s back-to-school promotions and giveaways as well as learning more about its partnership with United Way are encouraged to visit shopjacksonvillemall.com/events.