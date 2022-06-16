JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Jacksonville man arrested in April on child sexual exploitation charges is now facing additional charges, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, officials said Ryan Adam Buel was issued additional charges on Tuesday. Investigators issued the charges after further investigation into the digital forensics of Buel’s devices and consultation with the district attorney’s office. Three additional counts of second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor were issued.

Buel, 37, of Ridge Road in Jacksonville turned himself in at the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office where he was processed and received an additional $50,000 secure bond.

Officials said the investigation began on Oct. 31, 2021. The NC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account belonging to Buel had uploaded images that were consistent with child sexual exploitation material. Ryan was found to already be on the NC Sex Offender Registry because of an out-of-state conviction.

His home was searched on April 28. Buel’s electronic devices were seized and forensically downloaded. Officials said he was found to have numerous images consistent with child sexual exploitation on the devices, and they were sent to the SBI for further examination.

He was arrested then and charged with three counts of NC G.S. 14-190.17 Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and given a $75,000 secured bond.