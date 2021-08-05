Jacksonville man facing charges after child porn found on computer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Jacksonville man on child porn-related charges.

Officials said the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, in collaboration with Homeland Security Investigation and the State Bureau of Investigation, arrested Yancairo Ramon Nunez, 33, of Jacksonville. His arrest came after receiving a tip that he was distributing child pornography through the internet.

A search warrant was issued for Nunez’s home at 108 Coles Farm Drive in Jacksonville. Investigators found inappropriate images and videos of children on Yancairo Ramon Nunez’s computer.

Nunez was arrested Thursday, taken before a magistrate and charged with three counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He was being held in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information about this may call Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Detective R. Brown at (910) 455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273. Please refer to case number 2021009236 when calling.