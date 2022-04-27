JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with a number of child sex crimes.

Thomas Antonio Foskey, 35, of Hines Farm Road in Jacksonville, was arrested on April 22. He was taken before an Onslow County Magistrate, and charged with:

(4) Counts Misdemeanor Child Abuse

(4) Counts Misdemeanor Contribute to Delinquency of a Minor

Felony Sex Act by a Substitute Parent/Custodian

(3) Counts Misdemeanor Assault Inflict Serious Injury Minor Present

(2) Counts Felony Statutory Rape of a Child by an Adult

(3) Counts Felony Indecent Liberties with a Child

(3) Counts Felony Crime Against Nature

(3) Counts Felony Statutory Sexual Offense by an Adult

(2) Counts Misdemeanor Assault on a Child Under 12

On March 4, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report that a juvenile had been sexually abused. The victim said that Foskey sexually abused her between the ages of 7 and 13. Detectives identified two additional victims who said Thomas abused and neglected them as well.

On March 21, various items of sexual paraphernalia were collected as evidence. Foskey is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $601,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. DeCarolis at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2022002499 when you call.