JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips on Thursday signed a State of Emergency Declaration to take effect at 5 PM, Thursday due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Ian.

City officials said there currently are no curfews in effect. There is no evacuation order for the City, nor any other restrictions related to Ian at this time. The City does urge residents to be mindful that there are considerable risks associated with Tropical Storm Ian. High winds and heavy rain are possible in the Jacksonville area. The National Weather Service is the authority for these warnings.

Jacksonville residents should ensure they are listed with Jacksonville Connect to receive text, email and phone alerts for emergencies. Go to jacksonvillenc.gov/connect to sign up.

City of Jacksonville staff continue in preparation mode as a result of the threat of Ian.

Residents are asked to take emergency precautions for the storm as conditions could cause wind damage and power outages. Residents should have food and supplies for three-to-five days without power. Please secure your trash bins, lawn furniture or any other objects that may be damaged or cause damage due to wind and ran.

There is also a potential for downed trees and debris. Please avoid downed power lines and do not drive into flooded roadways. Water can hide debris, washed-out areas of roadways and it is difficult to accurately assess depth. Please, Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

Citizen resources for emergency preparation and flooding are online at JacksonvilleNC.gov/Eprep

City Services are expected to operate normally as weather permits, including: