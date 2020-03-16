Jacksonville Mayor issues a statement on COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Sammy Phillips with the City of Jacksonville issued new procedures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Operations within the city will continue like normal on Monday, March 16th.

Recreation Services will suspend Youth and Adult Athletics and operate the School’s Out program for previously enrolled students who are now out of school.

Read the full statement here:

“Jacksonville is a Caring Community and we share your concern for all those affected by COVID-19. The City will be here for you and ready to serve you.

The best advice from local and state health officials is if you are sick, you should stay home. Health officials tell us that more people in the US will get sick, and we want to help serve our Citizens during this time.

Wash your hands regularly, and take appropriate precautions.

If you are in the vulnerable populations, limit your time in public. We don’t want you to get sick. I’m asking neighbors to help watch out for your neighbors who may need some extra help during this time. It’s our nature to be a Caring Community in this manner.

Get your information from official sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the NC Department of Health and Human Services. The Onslow County Health Department also has great information on this disease online.

My law enforcement background causes me to warn you about scams associated with this situation. Remember the basic rule, if someone calls you, you don’t give out personal information.”