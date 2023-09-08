JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement Friday morning on the passing of former Councilwoman Alva Williams.

“On behalf of the Jacksonville City Council and the City of Jacksonville, we are saddened to hear of the passing of former Councilwoman Alva Williams and send our condolences and prayers to her family.

“Alva Williams served on the Jacksonville City Council from 2007 to 2009. During that time she worked hard to help make Jacksonville a better place for all Citizens.

“In many ways Alva expressed her commitment to the community. She grew up in Jacksonville, made it her lifelong home and was a friend to many. Alva loved Jacksonville’s history and served on the BOLD committee which worked to preserve historic places and document our history.

“Alva also chaired the Operation B4 Committee which raised funds to assist local families in need during severe weather events. In 2011, this committee successfully raised $20,000 for the April 16, 2011 tornado victims. The committee was so successful that representatives from the Governor’s office and FEMA attended one of their meetings where they stated that ‘they had never seen a community come together the way that Jacksonville did.’

“Alva Williams was and will continue to be a part of our Caring Community. She will be missed by all.”