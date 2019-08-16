Jacksonville, N.C. Police said no threats made against local Walmarts

On Thursday, the U.S. Marines released a statement from one of the commanders of a Camp Lejeune Marine who was killed on August 10th during combat operations in Iraq.

Camp Lejeune officials said 35-year-old Marine Raider Gunnery Sgt. Scott A. Koppenhafer, who leaves behind a wife and two children, was from Mancos, Colorado, and was assigned to the 2nd Marine Raider Battalion with the Marine Forces Special Operations Command.

According to the Marine Corps Times, Koppenhafer earned two Bronze Stars for his heroic actions in Afghanistan, and for anti-ISIS operations.

The following statement on Koppenhafer's life and military career was written by Lt. Col. James Rose, Commanding Officer, 2d Marine Raider Battalion, Marine Forces Special Operations Command: