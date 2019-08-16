JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)
Jacksonville, N.C. Police said Friday that “no credible threats” have been made against any local Walmart, after confused social media users heard about an active shooter threat at a Walmart in Jacksonville, Florida, and believed it happened in Jacksonville, N.C.
Jacksonville, N.C. Police said City of Jacksonville social media pages have received questions from residents about an alleged “active shooter threat” at local Walmart stores, after news stories about a similar threat in Jacksonville, Florida, began circulating on social media, leading some users to mistake the location of that threat as Jacksonville, N.C.
Jacksonville, N.C. Police said they have received “no credible threats in our community,” regarding Walmart stores.
However, JPD said its Community Service officers have met with employees and customers at Jacksonville Walmart locations to discuss the case in Florida.
Jacksonville officials remind citizens to make sure they’re following official sources of information, such as the City of Jacksonville, N.C. Government Facebook and Twitter pages, and the Jacksonville, N.C. Public Safety Facebook page, and don’t repost information from unofficial sources.
JPD said it takes all possible threats seriously, and anyone with specific information on a possible threat in the community should call JPD at 910-455-4000, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
Jacksonville, N.C. Police said no threats made against local Walmarts
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)