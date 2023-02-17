GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville has been named one of nine small cities in the United States where women earn more than men.

According to Pheabs.com, the gender wage gap has been a huge topic of conversation in the US over the past few years. Statistics show that women in the United States are paid 83 cents for every dollar paid to men.

The results were determined by government statistics. Jacksonville ranked first with a wage gap of $3,632. The report analyzed federal data to calculate the wage gap.