JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Jacksonville veteran has made it to the top 25 for his long flowing hair.

Zack Mills placed 10th in the last round of the USA Mullet Championship and moved on to the finals. Over 300 people from across the country entered the competition to raise money for Wounded Warriors, providing them with a place to live suitable for their disabilities.

“I love being able to support them, being able to have fun and with other competitors, but be able to be able to contribute to them,” Mills said. “I really had no set expectation for how things were going to go. But it’s been really fun, really neat to be able to participate.”

The last day to vote is October 13.