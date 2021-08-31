Jacksonville parents looking for way to fix road where school buses can’t drive due to conditions, children must walk

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Parents living in one part of Jacksonville say their children are having to walk up to a mile home from where the school bus drops them off because the road is so bad that buses can’t access them.

The impacted area is on Maynard Boulevard off Gum Branch Road.

“There was one day where I could not pick her up because I was at work, my dad could not pick her up because he was at work, my mom does not drive and is disabled so she was not able to walk down the street to go get her, so we had a neighbor go get her,” said Heather Jameson. She is expressing concern that due to the current situation, anyone could pick up her child.

Jameson’s daughter is six. She attends Somerset Elementary School in Jacksonville. She said kids as young as Kindergarten are being dropped off way too far from their homes due to poor road conditions in the neighborhood.

Onslow County Schools released a statement about the situation and said: “If paved highways within a subdivision are unsafe or dangerous for the operation of school buses, or are not paved in a satisfactory condition, all transportation service will be suspended until such time as these conditions are eliminated.”

“I kinda understand their concern about the busses, but I feel that kids’ safety should overshadow bus safety,” said Jameson.

Onslow County Schools also told 9OYS residents in the neighborhood were notified of the problems with the road conditions, and school transportation will continue to follow up with them.

Jameson said no one can figure out who is responsible for fixing the roads. She said they are not city roads, and no one can seem to figure out who owns the property. Parents want to fix the road, they just need to find out who is responsible.

Families have been coordinating rides from the bus stop to homes, which has been difficult for working parents.