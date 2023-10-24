JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One Place hosted their bi-annual Community Service Day at the Jacksonville Public Safety Building Tuesday morning as a way for different organizations and nonprofits to come together.

The goal was to understand the resources each agency offers and how they can help each other while working in the field of human resources.

“We definitely hear a lot and heard a lot today about agency saying, Oh, I didn’t know that you did that. I knew that you your agency was here. But I didn’t realize you did that. And oh, I have families that I can connect you to.” said Kara Darnell, Child Care Resource and Referral Director for One Place.

There were twenty-one different agencies at the event. One Place said that they hope they are able to build the community and make it a better place.