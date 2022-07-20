JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new way to enjoy the international flavors the city of Jacksonville has to offer.

Jacksonville’s tourism website now includes a list highlighting local restaurants in a new “International Food Trail.”

“A lot of our restaurants had a hard time during COVID. They’re getting back on their feet, and we feel like showcasing this is a great way to offer something that other communities up and down the coast actually don’t have,” said Susan Dosier of the Jacksonville Tourism Development Authority.

The list features several different cuisine options from Mexican to Mediterranean.