JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Jacksonville is facing some challenges with its budget this year.

Officials said they’ve been meeting weekly to resolve some of the issues they’ve been seeing, before their budget is due on June 30.

City Manager Richard Woodruff said the biggest issue they’re facing is keeping employee wages competitive.

“If you have continued loss of employees, and you’re bringing in employees who are not as well trained, you could see a change in the service level,” said Woodruff.

The city currently employs about 560 people, and keeping their wages competitive with surrounding government agencies has been a challenge.

“How do you fund the employee compensation so that we no longer become the training ground and then lose employees? And what is the tax rate that’s going to be needed to offset that expense,” said Woodruff.

The city is also focusing on its 2020 census data.

“If we’re undercounted eight or 10,000 people over a period of 10 years, you’re talking about millions of dollars that the city has lost. So, we are going to be appealing our Census count,” said Woodruff.

In April, the city wrote a letter to the county commissioners asking for help with some of their issues.

One of their concerns was being able to use the money Jacksonville Police Department generates from speeding tickets.

“We issue over $500,000 worth of tickets that help fund the Onslow County Education. One of the things we asked in that letter was help us pay for that traffic division,” said Woodruff.

They also asked for funding to cover new equipment and personnel.

“In the letter, we did ask for the county government to consider funding $1 million to help us buy a new aerial truck, the truck is going to cost almost $2 million,” said Woodruff.

They believe the county recognizes their needs.

“We are hearing that the County Commission is considering several of those, however, until they adopt their budget, we really don’t know,” said Woodruff.

To read the full proposed budget for the FY 2023 year, click here.