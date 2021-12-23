Jacksonville police warn residents of holiday traffic, busy weekend on roads

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As Christmas quickly approaches, holiday travel is expected to pick up in Eastern Carolina. Jacksonville police are warning residents about heavy traffic picking up on Western Boulevard ahead of the holidays and this weekend.

Officials are advising residents to seek alternate routes, if possible, like the Jacksonville Parkway. Since Western Boulevard is the focus for restaurants and stores, they say this is normal for this time of year. They remind people to slow down, look out for pedestrians and pay attention to the road.



“We would ask that you guys would use patience when you’re out there, you know, you guys we all know the rush hour times,” said Traffic Division Sgt. Ashley Potter with the Jacksonville Police Department. “We’ve lived here for a while or even new to the area, you understand around the meal times prime time to go out you know maybe shop earlier or shop later.”

Officials say traffic usually starts to slow down after the first of the year so they remind residents to use extra caution until then.

