Jacksonville officials shut off gas line, are monitoring the area after gas leak at Onslow County Animal Services

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services and Piedmont Natural Gas were responding Thursday to a gas leak at Onslow County Animal Services.

Public Information Officer Beth Purcell said in an email release the call came in around 3:35 p.m. about the gas leak at 244 Georgetown Road. The building and the area within a half-mile downwind were evacuated.

Animals at the location are sheltered in place outside of the hazard area. The roadways around the area have also been closed to vehicular traffic.

“We ask for the cooperation of motorists to avoid the area at this time,” said JFES Deputy Chief Shaun Hayes.

As of 5:10 p.m., Hayes said the gas line has been shut off and the roadway had reopened. Officials continue to monitor the air quality in the area.