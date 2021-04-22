Jacksonville, Onslow County officials hold prayer vigil for unity

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville and Onslow County officials held a prayer vigil Thursday morning for unity.

The purpose was to remember that Jacksonville strives to be unified and peaceful, even during difficult times. Mayor Sammy Phillips said he hopes to host vigils yearly to have the community re-affirm its commitment to unification.

“We want to be thought as a unified community, that we are sensitive to all the things that are happening in the world right now, that happen in our country that shouldn’t be happening, and we want to make sure that we stand out as a community,” Phillips said.

Public officials such as Chaplain Maurice Irvin, Director of Public Safety Michael Yaniero, City Manager Richard Woodruff and Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller spoke at the vigil.