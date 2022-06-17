JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two local organizations in Jacksonville are coming together to give back.

The Cohen Clinic at Hope For The Warriors is hosting a food and supply drive for Onslow Community Outreach.

The clinic reached out to Onslow Community Outreach to find out what their biggest needs are right now. Some of those needs include water bottles, canned food and peanut butter. The clinic is doing this for its ‘Annual Day of Giving and Reflection.’

“Just take the day to reflect on, you know, the things that we do for the community and for the military population every day. Or they can choose to use the day to give back to the community in whatever way they choose,” said Jessi Freeman, clinic operations manager.

They’re also accepting personal hygiene items, school supplies and gas cards. So far, they’ve got a lot of apple sauce and granola bar donations. They’re hoping to get more peanut butter in because Onslow Community Outreach says that’s what they’re needing most right now due to the recent recall.

You can drop off donations during their business hours until June 24.