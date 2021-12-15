Jacksonville Parks and Rec celebrates its 25-year anniversary

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Parks & Recreation Department is celebrating its 25-year anniversary of the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex.

The complex is home to a 32,267 square-foot facility and 119 acres filled with ball fields.

At the celebration, Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Bittner, the former city manager from 1987-1999, and Ken Hagan, former recreation director (1974-2001) were all present. Director of Park Facilities, Michael Liquori, said it feels great to be able to have people who helped put the Commons together at Wednesday’s celebration because, without them, the facility wouldn’t be possible.

Liquori said he is proud that the Commons is still up and running, filled with children and adult activities even 25 years later. He also said all of their programs are growing and he’s excited to see how they’ll expand in the future.

“We wouldn’t be where we’re at today, without them, and that so important to acknowledge that one, and have them be a part of this today,” said Liquori.