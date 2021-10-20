Jacksonville PD hosts Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday

FILE – This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Jacksonville, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers with Jacksonville Police Department’s Community Services Division will participate in the Operation Medicine Drop this Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Operation Medicine Drop is a program to fight drug abuse, protect people and pets against accidental ingestions, and to help keep our area waterways safe and clean. The program allows citizens to bring their unused, unwanted, or expired medications to the drop-off locations on Saturday, October 23 from 12:00 noon to 3:00 PM. This will provide convenient, safe, and anonymous disposal of prescription medications.

Participating drop off locations within the City are:

Walgreens at 1600 Gum Branch Rd

Walgreens 359 Western Blvd

Dix Crisis Center 215 Memorial Dr

“From a law enforcement point of view, keeping unused medications creates a dangerous opportunity for illicit drug use,” stated JPD Community Officer Kimberly Picerno, an organizer of the event. Jacksonville Police has collaborated with the One Place, Safe Kids Onslow and other agencies for this event. “This has been a very successful partnership and programs over the last eleven years,” said Officer Picerno.

Not able to make the event? Remember that Jacksonville Police maintains a permanent Operation Medicine Drop Box in the lobby of the police department. For more information, contact JPD at 910-455-4000.