Jacksonville PD investigating multiple incidents after high school basketball game

JACKSONVILLE. N.C. (WNCT) – The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating multiple incidents that occurred after the Jacksonville High School vs. Northside High School basketball game last week.

The incidents happened after the Feb. 11 game at Jacksonville High School. Police have looked into the reports of shots being fired at the school with no evidence discovered to justify the claim.

Investigators conducted interviews and eyewitnesses say they did not hear any shots fired and no one has reported having seen any gun.

“This type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools or anywhere in our City. The safety for our students and our community, is our upmost concern. We will hold all parties involved responsible for the incidents and seek prosecution for their actions. We are asking the public to let us know if they have any information that can assist with our investigation. Even small details may be helpful.” Director of Public Safety Chief Mike Yanerio

If you have any information or see anything, call Jacksonville Police at (910) 455-4000 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 938-3273.