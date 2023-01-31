JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.”

The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to the public.

“It is important we remember that our citizens are the reason our police serve. It is our duty to ensure safety for everyone in our City. In order to do that, we require the support of our community,” said Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero.