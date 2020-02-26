Jacksonville police arrest man in indecent exposure case

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Jacksonville Police Department arrested a man in an indecent exposure case.

As a result of a multi-case investigation, 45 year old charged Brandyn Scott Miller of Jacksonville was charged with 14 counts of indecent exposure.

Miller was taken into custody on February 14 by Onslow County Sheriff’s Office and released on a bond.

JPD also arrested Miller on February 14 on additional charges and he was released on a $2,000 bond.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” said Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver who supervises the Investigative Services Unit. “We ask anyone with additional information to contact our detective or Crime Stoppers.”

Anyone with additional information should contact JPD Detective Ennio Giusti at 910-938-6420 or egiusti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.