JACKSONVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – A suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a string of armed robberies that Jacksonville police said happened at hotels between October 2021 and March.

On March 11, detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department conducted an operation in reference to the armed robberies. As a result, detectives identified Leon Jones as a suspect in five of the armed robberies. He was located and arrested without incident.

“Even though an arrest has been made in these cases, this is still an active and ongoing investigation. We are asking anyone with knowledge of these crimes to contact us,” said Lt. Christopher Funcke, Investigative Services supervisor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Kymberly Schott at 910-938-6414 or kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.