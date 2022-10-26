JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1.

In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The child, who was not identified, was struck and killed on Winchester Road while riding their electric scooter.

Police said the child was traveling northwest on Winchester Road and attempted to turn into their driveway when they were struck by a vehicle operated by Sanchez, who police said had been drinking prior to the crash. The child was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune but never regained consciousness, police said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Corporal Mickey Gee at 910-938-6442 or via e-mail at mgee@jacksonvillenc.gov.