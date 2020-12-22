Jacksonville police chief receives Champion for Kids Award

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Chief of Police Michael Yaniero recently received the 202 Champion for Kids Award from Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.

Yaniero has been a member of the organization since 2008. He was one of 18 people across the nation to receive the award.

“I am humbled and honored to receive this award, but this award is about children,” Yaniero said. “Let’s work together to make our community a safer place by investing in our kids.”

According to Jacksonville police, research has shown that comprehensive afterschool programs can decrease violent crimes by up to 44%. A majority of police chiefs across the nation agree that afterschool programs are the most effective means to reduce juvenile crimes.

Afterschool programs benefit the entire community with as much as a $13 return on investment in the forms of higher incomes, greater tax values, and lower crime rates.