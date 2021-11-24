Jacksonville police continue investigation into 2020 shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — It has been nearly one year since the murder of Lamarr Jerrod Johnson, and Jacksonville Police Investigators are still actively working to resolve the case to bring closure to the victim’s family and friends.

Detectives have conducted several interviews and numerous leads have been exhausted. “We are still asking assistance from the public for any information they may have about the case, particularly if someone has not come forward previously,” said JPD Detective John Clukey.

At approximately 11:29 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Jacksonville Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of The Reserve Apartments complex, 100 Talon Dr. Responding officers found 21-year old, Lamarr Jerrod Johnson, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Jacksonville Public Safety first responders immediately began life-saving measures, however, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation has found that the suspect(s) fled the area in a passenger car. Investigators have been interviewing witnesses and canvassing the area to locate any additional witnesses and evidence associated with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective John Clukey at 910-938-6409 or jclukey@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information determined to be of value to law enforcement. Callers to Crime Stoppers are not required to reveal their Identities. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637. Please refer to Case Number 20-10048 when calling or texting about this case.