JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced the death of one of its K-9 units Friday morning.

Sedna, a 1.5-year-old bloodhound that was sworn in on October 14, 2022, passed on September 13 from medical complications, possibly due to a seizure, officials said in a media release.

Sedna came to the Department from Georgia K-9, where she completed training in Urban Trailing, Field Level I Trailing, and Field Level II Trailing. She was the youngest K-9 to complete the Level II Training Certification.

“We are truly saddened by the passing of K-9 Sedna. She was a highly skilled K-9 Officer and Tracker, and we feel privileged to have had her on our team. In addition to her exceptional service, Sedna will be remembered for her sweet disposition and outpouring of love she shared with her handler and family,” said Police Chief Mike Yaniero.

A memorial site will remain into next week in front of the Department of Public Safety to honor Sedna’s life and service.