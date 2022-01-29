Jacksonville police investigating crash that lands vehicle in New River; driver taken to Chapel Hill hospital

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a crash that took place Saturday morning where the driver was eventually transported to a Chapel Hill hospital with injuries.

The crash happened at approximately 6:38 a.m., police said. A white 2010 Chevrolet Impala was on South Marine Boulevard before it crashed into New River, submerging it. The vehicle had two people inside.

Police said the passenger was able to exit the vehicle on their own while emergency personnel had to extract the driver. The driver was transported to the Naval Medical Center aboard Camp Lejeune and then rushed to Chapel Hill Medical Center.

The crash was not weather-related, officials said. No further information was released pending an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Hollis of the Traffic Division at (910) 455-1472