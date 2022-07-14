JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is now holding early registration for its 10th annual Running with the Law event on July 30.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and will be at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Center. There will be a 5K, 10K and one-mile fun run. You can also walk the 5K or 10K routes.

Interested individuals can sign up at https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Anywhere/RunningwiththeLaw5K. The deadline to take advantage of early registration is Friday, July 29th at noon. Race day registration prices increase $5 more for each race. Check-in and race day registration will take place from 6-7 a.m. at the Recreation Center.

Law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies are expected to participate. All proceeds from the race will benefit the NC Special Olympics. This charity has a longstanding relationship with Jacksonville Police and law enforcement through the Law Enforcement Torch Run, Cop on Top, Tip a Cop and other fundraising activities.

Jacksonville Police ask that motorists in the area proceed with caution.

“If you are driving in the area, you may experience minor traffic delays along Commons Drive. We invite residents along the route to come out and cheer on individuals ‘Running with the Law,’ according to a statement from JPD.

Running with the Law is our opening event leading to National Night Out, a night for citizens and local police to celebrate community and foster safe practices in our city.

This year’s National Night Out will take place on Tuesday, August 2 at the Riverwalk Park, downtown Jacksonville from 5-9 p.m. with free entertainment, bike raffles, vendors, displays, fireworks and more.

For more information on Running with the Law and National Night Out 2022, go to jacksonvillenc.gov/NNO and follow us on Facebook (Jacksonville Public Safety) for updates.