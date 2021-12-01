Jacksonville Police Department raises over 3K for No shave November

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officers at Jacksonville Police Department participated in “No shave November” to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Their beards are gone now, but they were able to raise over 3 thousand dollars for the cause!

Deputy chief over patrol and field operations, Ronnie Dorn, says this is their fourth year doing the fundraiser and explains the back story.

“We thought that would be a good idea to raise awareness as well as raise some funds to donate for cancer research. So, you know, a lot of people aren’t aware of but No Shave November to support those who lose their hair during the fight with cancer,” Ronnie Dorn, Deputy Chief over Patrol and Field Operations, JPD.



He adds during the month of October officers also wear pink shirts under their uniforms for breast cancer awareness.

