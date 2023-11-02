JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The next class of the NC Rider Skills Days for motorcyclists in Jacksonville will be November 17 at 8:45 a.m.

The Jacksonville Police Department proudly partners with The Governors Highway Safety Program to offer motorcyclists Rider Skills Days with assessments on current skills and professional advice to increase motorcycle safety. The Jacksonville Police Department has been a BikeSafe sponsor since 2010, with Traffic Lieutenant Phillip Williams serving as Regional Coordinator and Sergeant James Smallwood serving as Site Coordinator.

JPD has four BikeSafe Assessors, all of whom are certified instructors. Saturday’s class will take place at the department’s Training Classroom, located at 110 Stillwood Road in Jacksonville. The deadline to register is November 15. All registrants must have a legal Motorcycle Endorsement or Learner’s Permit and the motorcycle must be insured.

“Bike Safe is a proactive approach to engage motorcyclists and to partner them with an experienced Motor Officer for the purpose of assessing their existing skills,” said Traffic Lieutenant Phillip Williams.

There is no cost to attend the class. To view course details, course schedule, and any additional requirements, visit bikesafenc.com. Questions can be directed to BikeSafe Regional Coordinator, Phillip Williams, at pwilliams@jacksonvillenc.gov.