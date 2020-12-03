Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Maverick has received donation of body armor

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville Police Department’s K9 Maverick has received a bullet and stab protective vest.

This is a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Maverick’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love- Trained to Serve- Loyal Always”.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.