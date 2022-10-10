JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville Public Safety has announced that Deputy Chief Ashley Weaver has been elected as the Regional Organized Crime Information Center (ROCIC) chair for the 2022-23 campaign.

The move was made during the ROCIC’s fall conference held in Mobile, Ala., in September. Weaver will continue her duties as deputy chief of investigative services with the Jacksonville Police Department.

ROCIC is an organization representing more than 2,400 law enforcement agencies and more than 250,000 sworn law enforcement officers in the 14 southern states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is one of six Regional Information Sharing Systems (RISS) Centers located across the United States which are Congressionally funded through the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance and consists of more than 9,830 law enforcement agencies.

The law enforcement agencies within RISS work together to combat multi-jurisdictional criminal activities and to promote officer safety. ROCIC and RISS member agencies are represented throughout all levels of government – municipal, county, parish, judicial district, state, tribal, and federal.

Weaver has over 24 years of law enforcement experience. She is a 4th generation law enforcement officer and began her career in law enforcement with the Jacksonville Police Department in 1998. Since being employed with the department, she has served within the following divisions at various ranks throughout her career: Uniformed Patrol; Field Operations; Special Operations, Investigative Services and Internal Affairs. She has assisted with several Re-Accreditation processes for the department, manages the department’s budget, and has managed several projects to include the construction of the new Center for Public Safety and the procurement and implementation of a new CAD/RMS system.

Deputy Chief Weaver obtained her undergraduate degree in Mathematics through the University of Mount Olive and her Masters in Public Safety Leadership through Capella University, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy – 238th session and has completed the IACP’s Leadership in Police Organizations.

Weaver also volunteers her time within her community serving on the Board of Directors for the Onslow County Women’s Center and is currently the president of the virtual Rotary Club – Rotary of Ending Child Abuse.

Weaver has also served as the Board Secretary for ROCIC. Since being elected to the Board, she has traveled frequently to our Nation’s Capital visiting North Carolina’s Senators and Congressmen promoting the vital services ROCIC/RISS offers to law enforcement across the nation.

For more information on ROCIC/RISS, click here.