JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve.

Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats and gave out crime prevention tips.

“People are more comfortable in an atmosphere like this versus if a crime is actually in progress or just happen,” said Jacksonville Police Lt. Phillip Williams. “And they witness it. They might be a little scared of coming out.”

Officials said the front porch roll calls come at the request of residents.