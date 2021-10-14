Jacksonville police investigating after two children struck in Wednesday vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in two 11-year-olds being struck Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said they were called to the area of East Doris Avenue and Henderson Drive at approximately 3:27 p.m. regarding a motor vehicle crash. A preliminary investigation determined a 2016 Buick sedan, operated by Savanah Fry, 26, of Jacksonville, was driving south on Henderson Drive in the left travel lane, approaching the intersection of East Doris Avenue. As her vehicle went through the intersection, the two children were hit as they were crossing over Henderson Drive.

The children are students at Northwoods Park Middle School. Both were transported to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune for injuries and were later released.

“Through investigation by our traffic division, it has been determined that the motor vehicle had the right of way at the intersection at the time of the collision,” Sgt. Ashley Potter, a JPD Traffic Supervisor.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Officer W. Hollis at (910) 938-6454 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.