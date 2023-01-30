JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to a Jacksonville Public Safety media release, a preliminary investigation into the crash shows that Rudolf Batts, 77, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck south in the center lane of Western Boulevard and entered the intersection of Memorial Drive on a red traffic signal at approximately 1:18 p.m. Thursday.

At that time, Ruth Jackman Paquin, 81, was traveling east on Memorial Drive in a Toyota Corolla. She proceeded straight into the intersection of Western Boulevard on a green light. Paquin’s car was struck on the left side by Batts’ truck, according to the release. Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services successfully removed Paquin from her vehicle.

Paquin was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where she later died from her injuries. Next of kin has been notified.

Jacksonville Police Department said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information on the accident should contact Cpl. William Hollis at 910-938-6454 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.