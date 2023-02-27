JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Sunday.

At approximately 6:58 a.m. Sunday, Alphonso Jaamal Hill, 39, of Maysville, was driving a 2000 Acura northwest on N.C. 53 at a “high rate of speed,” according to a press release.

Police said the Acura crossed the median and continued off the left side of N.C. 53, before striking a tree in the Handy Mart parking lot. Debris from the collision damaged a Honda Civic that was parked in the lot. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

“This is an open and active investigation,” said Lt. Phillip Williams, a Jacksonville Police Department traffic supervisor.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Cpl. William Hollis at 910-455-4000 or whollis@jacksonvillenc.gov.

