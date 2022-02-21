Jacksonville police investigating fatal stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police said a person died after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance incident that happened Sunday evening.

Police responded to the Rodeway Inn & Suites at 2149 N. Marine Blvd. in Jacksonville on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a stab wound. The person, who has not been identified, was taken to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, where they died.

The name of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.



“This investigation is still open and active and no arrests have been made at this point. Investigators are working with the District Attorney’s Office as they continue to put together the events from this incident,” said Jacksonville Investigative Services Supervisor Capt. Mike Capps.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective K. Schott at 910-938-6520, kschott@jacksonvillenc.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.