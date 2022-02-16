Jacksonville police investigating weekend report of shots fired

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police responded to calls of shots fired at several locations last Saturday and Sunday.

“This is an open investigation and detectives are following up on details both before and after the shots fired calls. There have been no reported injuries at this time.” Investigative Services Supervisor Lt. Chris Funcke.

The Jacksonville Police Department is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact JPD Detective Daniel Karratti at 910-938-6410 or dkarratti@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.