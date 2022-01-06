Jacksonville police looking for missing juvenile

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Family and members of the Jacksonville Police Department are asking for help locating Amari Gabriel Christansen, a 6-year-old who has gone missing, officials said Thursday night.

Christansen was last seen in the area of Holiday City Mobile Home Park, 553 Corbin Rd., around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. He is a Black male, approximately 4-foot-0 and at least 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue coat, a black long sleeve shirt with the wording “Game On,” blue sweatpants, and black shoes. In addition, he is believed to be carrying his Power Ranger backpack and a lunch box with either Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

“Officers and detectives are in the area of Holiday City MHP and Northeast Creek Park actively searching for Amari at this time. If anyone has seen Amari this evening or knows his whereabouts, please contact the Jacksonville Police Department,” said Capt. Mike Capps.

