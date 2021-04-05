Jacksonville police looking for suspect in hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on March 21.

Police said a white SUV, possibly a Toyota, left the scene of a crash at Western Boulevard (NC Hwy. 53) and Country Club Road just after 8 p.m. on March 21. The initial investigation determined that the white SUV made a right turn on a red light from Country Club Road onto Western Boulevard and failed to yield to the motorcycle.

Officials said The motorcycle collided with the front left corner of the SUV, and the motorcyclist sustained minor injuries. The SUV was last seen traveling north towards US Hwy. 17.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Sean Magill at (910) 938-6428 or smagill@jacksonvillenc.gov. or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (910) 938-3273.