Jacksonville police looking for teen reported as runaway since Sept. 1

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating a runaway teen.

Jasaun Ward is 15, 5-foot-3 and 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and red jacket, black sweatpants, and black Nike shoes.

Ward was reported as a runaway by his parent in Jacksonville on Sept. 1 at 10:35 p.m. after he went missing from his home. He was last seen in the area of 109 Karol Dr. in Havelock on Oct. 11. It’s not known now where he may be, though it’s believed he may be staying with friends or people he knows or met through school or other activities.

If you have information that can help locate Ward, contact Det. Adrian Wilson at 910-938-6520 or wilsona@jacksonvillenc.gov or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.