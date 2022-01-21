Jacksonville police report finding body after search for missing adult

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police report finding a body they said is in connection with the search for a missing adult.

Officials did not say when the body was found or where it was located. They said they are “withholding the name pending the notification of next of kin.”

A press release issued Friday just before 5 p.m. read in part, “Our investigation has shown that there are no obvious signs of foul play. Our thoughts and prayer go out to the family. The Jacksonville Police Department would like to thank the city for their assistance during this search.”