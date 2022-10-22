JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jacksonville Police Department will continue its work on stopping drunk drivers during the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Halloween Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign.

The campaign starts Monday and runs through Halloween, which is Oct. 31. Police say there will be an increase in patrols against impaired drivers in the statewide campaign.

“With plenty of our citizens engaging in fun fall activities and taking to the streets for trick-or-treating Halloween night, it is important that we all do our part to keep everyone safe and that means finding a sober ride home if you have been drinking,” said Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Mike Yaniero.

Jacksonville police report more than 250 alcohol-related crashes on North Carolina roads during last year’s Halloween Booze It & Lose It enforcement campaign, four in Onslow County. In 2021, reports showed the most traffic fatalities across the state since 1973.