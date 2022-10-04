JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police are warning residents about a phone scam involving utility billing.

Officials said the phone scammer is using the Jacksonville city hall number to contact citizens about their electric bill. Police said in a media release the City of Jacksonville does not offer electrical services to citizens. The city offers water, sewer and garbage utility services.

Police said officials with the City of Jacksonville will contact customers via mail or email should there be an issue with your bill. The only call you should receive from the city will come from a Blackboard automated system and begin with the following greeting: “This is a message from the City of Jacksonville City of Jacksonville reminder.”

Police said city officials will never call to request personal information or money over the phone.

To read more on signs of a scam, what you can do to avoid a scam, and how to report scams,

visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-avoid-scam#report.